Amit Shah offers prayers at Suchindram Temple in TN's Kanyakumari

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu elections: AIADMK leaders holds seat-sharing talks with Shah
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
AIADMK govt presents interim budget ahead of TN assembly polls
DMK holds seat-sharing talks with ally Cong for TN Assembly polls
Kamal Haasan expects support from Rajini in Assembly polls
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at Suchindram Temple, Kanyakumari during his visit to Tamil Nadu ahead of state Assembly polls.
Shah was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and supporters during his visit to the temple.
As per the schedule of his visit to the state, Shah will launch Vijay Sankalp Mahasampark Abhiyan -- a door-to-door campaign at Suchindram Town in Kanyakumari.
Shah will also hold a roadshow from Hindu college to Veppamodu Kamraj statue in Kanyakumari.
This is Shah's second visit to the state in a week. Last Sunday, he visited Chennai and met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.
BJP is contesting Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in alliance with incumbent All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The AIADMK late Friday night announced that it allocated 20 Assembly constituencies to the BJP for the ensuing elections along with the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections for 234 constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu.
Later in the day, Shah is scheduled to attend the valedictory function of BJP Kerala Vijay Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU