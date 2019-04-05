This poll season, Akash Banerjee hopes to take political satire mainstream

Akash Banerjee knew it was time to move on from broadcast journalism when a co-anchor held him in a chokehold during a special episode on the Great Khali he was hosting many years ago. Another time, he shot for a James Bond segment, dressed in a bow tie and with a charming Bond girl by his side. “Television makes you do some crazy things,” laughs Banerjee.

Much before that, his stint in radio was equally adventuresome: Banerjee played Dr Love on Radio Mirchi, handing out late-night relationship advice to anxious listeners in a seductive baritone. Technically, Banerjee still ...