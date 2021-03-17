TN assembly polls: BJP names nominees for three more Assembly segments

-
The BJP on Wednesday announced its
candidates for three more constituencies in Tamil Nadu for the April 6 Assembly polls, two days before the last date to file nominations.
The Saffron party, an ally of the ruling AIADMK had days ago named its nominees for 17 out of the 20 constituencies allotted to it by its partner and now announced candidates for Thali (C Nagesh Kumar), Udhagamandalam (Bhojarajan) and Vilavancode (R Jayaseelan).
While filing of nominations opened on March 12, the last date to submit nominations is March 19 and the papers would be taken up for scrutiny the next day.
The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 22 and election is scheduled on April 6, while counting on May 2.
