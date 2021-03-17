Congress releases list of remaining four candidates for Tamil Nadu polls

-
The Congress on Tuesday released the second list of four candidates for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
According to the list, JG Prince has been fielded from Colachel, from where he is the sitting MLA currently.
Another party MLA S. Vijayadharani will contest from the Vilavancode constituency.
Tamil Nadu Youth Congress President JMH Hassan will contest the polls from the Velachery constituency. S Rajakumar has been fielded from Mayiladuthurai.
Congress had released the first list of 21 candidates for the Tamil Nadu polls on March 14.
The 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.
Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri had said that the party has reached a seat-sharing pact with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and will contest 25 assembly seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.
