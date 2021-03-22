TRS misused power during recent MLC elections: Telangana BJP chief

-
ALSO READ
TRS indulged in enrolling bogus voters in MLC polls, alleges Congress
Telangana MLC elections: TRS candidates maintain lead over rivals
Farmers gear up for stir against Telangana govt over procurement centres
Game of the name
Telangana BJP accuses TRS govt of harassing workers; call KCR dictator
-
BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday accused the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of misusing its power during the MLC polls conducted at Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates' constituencies.
"All the parties that contested the recent MLC elections had aimed to defeat BJP. The TRS party has misused its authority of being in power. They spent hundreds of crores during the election," Sanjay told media here.
"TRS had promised unemployment allowance during the elections of 2018 which is not fulfilled yet. Pay Revision Commission (PRC) must also be increased to the employees compared to that of the last PRC," Sanjay said.
"The state government must release job notification immediately as they had promised earlier," he added.
The Telangana BJP chief further said, "Despite 70 per cent of graduate votes being against the TRS party, they won as votes were split. All the parties that have contested in the graduate MKC election only aimed to defeat BJP.
The MLC elections were held on March 14 in Mahabubnagar- Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam- Nalgonda Graduates' constituencies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor