Twitter partners with EC, launches dedicated search prompt for Bihar polls

The micro-blogging site on Friday announced a partnership with the of India and launched a new search prompt that makes it easy to find credible and authoritative information related to Bihar Assembly

The new search prompt will provide information about the candidate lists, voting dates, polling booths, EVMs voter registration, among other election-related topics.

The 'Get the Latest Updates' prompt will get activated in over 30 hashtags across English and Hindi languages.

Some of which include: #AssemblyElections, #AssemblyPolls,#BiharAssemblyElections, #BiharElection, #BiharElections, #BiharPolls, #EVM, #GeneralElections,#PollingBooth, #VoterRegistration, #VotingDay, #VVPAT, etc.

" is where people come to hear directly from elected officials and candidates for office, it's where they come to find breaking and stay updated with the latest election related conversations," the platform said in a statement.

As the Bihar Assembly approach, the service is taking steps to ensure people have access to real time, reliable updates on related developments, they added.

