Shatrughan Sinha's son, Sharad Yadav's daughter in Cong's 2nd list

The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 49 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, fielding Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha from Bankipur and Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Yadav from Bihariganj seats.
The party also nominated former MP Kali Pandey from Kuchaikote assembly constituency.
Both Subhashini and Kali Pandey had joined the Congress only on Wednesday. Pandey has switched over to the Congress from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).
The list of candidates released on Thursday pertains to the second and third phase of polls to be held on November 3 and 7. It also nominated Pravesh Kumar Mishra for the ensuing bye-election to the Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary constituency.
The Congress had released its first list of 21 candidates for the Bihar polls starting October 28.
The party is contesting a total of 70 seats as part of the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, with RJD leading the coalition.
