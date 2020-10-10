EC doubles broadcast time for parties in Bihar elections amid Covid-19

As the Covid-19 pandemic has caused roadblocks for the political parties to launch mass connect initiatives and hold large rallies without worrying about physical distancing ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Election Commission has come to their aid by doubling the broadcast time on DD and AIR.

"Considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the enhanced relevance of non-contact campaign, the Election Commission of India, in consultation with the Prasar Bharti Corporation, has decided to double the broadcast/telecast time allotted to each national party and recognised state parties of Bihar on Doordarshan and All India Radio during the Assembly in the state," read a statement issued by the poll panel.

The BJP has been given 427 minutes of broadcast time, while the JDU has been allocated 323 minutes. The RJD has been given 343 minutes and the Congress 182 minutes.

While a base time of 90 minutes has been decided to be given to each national and recognised state party of Bihar uniformly on these centres, additional time will be allocated to the party on the basis of its poll performance in the last Assembly polls in 2015.

The facilities will be available from the regional centres of the All India Radio and Doordarshan and relayed by other stations within Bihar. However, in a single session of broadcast, no party would be allotted more than half-an-hour.

-- IANS

