UP election result 2022 LIVE updates: It's BJP Vs SP; Counting from 8 am

UP election result 2022 LIVE updates: Counting of votes for the 403-seat UP election 2022 will begin at 8 am today. Almost all the exit polls predicted that BJP is set for a massive victory in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, the BJP's main challenger, will manage to secure only 100-120 seats, according to most pollsters.
The result will decide whether Yogi Adityanath will been able to thwart the challenge by SP an the Congress party.
All the major opposition parties - the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress and Akhilesh Yadav-headed SP- have targetted the ruling BJP on a number of issues. They primarily include price rise, unemployment, law and order, year-long farmers' protest and the manner in which the Yogi government handled the deadly second Covid-19 wave in the state.
