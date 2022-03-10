Punjab election result 2022 LIVE updates: Counting begins at 8 am
Punjab election result 2022 LIVE updates: Today's result will decide whether AAP will be able to unseat Congress or will the exit poll predictions be proved wrong again. Stay tuned for vote counting
Arvind Kejriwal with Bhagwant Mann
Punjab election result 2022 LIVE updates: Counting of votes for the 117-seat Punjab election 2022 will begin at 8 am today. Almost all the exit polls predicted that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is set for a massive victory in Punjab. If the predictions are to be believed, Bhagwant Mann will be the next chief minister of the state. However, this time, AAP leaders will be cautious in drawing conclusion from the exit poll predictions. Five years ago, some of these surveys had predicted that the party would form the government in Punjab. But contrary to the exit polls, AAP fell well short, reaching 20 seats in the final results. Some pollsters even showed the party in a direct contest with the Congress. However, the clear majority for the Congress with 77 of the total 117 seats had taken everyone by surprise.
In Punjab, India Today Axis-poll predicted 76-90 seats for AAP, 19-31 seats for Congress, 1-4 seats for BJP, and 7-11 seats for SAD in 117-seat Assembly.
Traditionally, the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have been the two key political players in Punjab. However, this time, the state witnessed a multi-cornered contest between the ruling Congress, the AAP, the SAD-BSP alliance, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) alliance.
