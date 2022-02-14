UP polls 2022 phase 2 LIVE: 586 candidates in fray, voting in 9 districts

-
UP election 2022 Phase 2 LIVE updates: Fifty-five seats spread across nine districts, including some in Rohilkhand region, will go to polls today in the second phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh, which will see senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna trying their luck at the hustings.
As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase with the seats spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.
Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm.
The first phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh polls was held on February 10. The results will be declared on March 10.
