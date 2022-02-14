Assembly elections 2022: Lost your voter ID? You can still vote, here's how

-
-
Voting will be held across 165 seats spanning Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa today. The campaigning for polls ended on Sunday evening. In UP, this is the second phase of Assembly polls. The first phase was held on February 10. The results for all Assembly elections will be declared on March 10.
To cast votes in the Assembly election, you need voter ID and identification proof. A voter ID card is an important document issued by the government of India which permits the citizen to cast a vote in elections at the regional, state and national levels. But if you've lost your card and have not filed an FIR or applied for a new one, you can still cast your vote by submitting an alternative document, issued by the Union government, state government, public limited companies, passbooks issued by banks or post office etc.
Other than Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC), here is a list of eleven specified photo identity documents, which you can show as an alternative to a Voter's ID.
•PAN Card
•Driving License
•Passport
•Service identity cards with the photograph issued to employees by central/state government/PSUs/public limited companies
•Passbooks with photograph issued by banks or post office
•Smart card issued by Registrar General of India under National PopulationRegister
•MNREGA job card
•Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of LabourPension document with photograph
•Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs
•Aadhaar card
Name of electoral rolls
The ECI has made a mandatory rule that your name should appear on the electoral rolls. If your name is there in the electoral polls and you possess an identification document prescribed by the ECI then you will be allowed to vote.
In case your name does not appear on the electoral polls, then, even if you have your voter ID you will not be allowed to vote in the assembly elections 2022.
