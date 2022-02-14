Elections 2022 LIVE: Voters to seal BJP's fate in UP, Goa, U'khand today

-
Assembly elections 2022 LIVE updates: Voting will be held across 165 seats spanning Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa today. Voting begins at 7.00 am and will continue till 6.00 pm. In UP, this is the second phase of polling. Elections will be held in nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Badaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur for 55 assembly seats. There around 586 candidates are in the poll fray out of which 69 are women candidates. ALSO READ - Catch updates on Uttar Pradesh polls phase 2
Meanwhile, polling will be held in Uttarakhand's 70-seat Assembly across 13 districts from 8 am till 6 pm.
The BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in office. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest from his current constituency, Khatima. While former CM Harish Rawat will contest from Lalkuwa.
As many as 301 candidates are in the fray for 40 Assembly seats in Goa where the BJP is looknig to remain in power. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will contest from Sanquelim seat. The Congress has fielded Dharmesh Saglani and the TMC named Manoj Gandhi Amonkar against Sawant.
