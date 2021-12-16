UP polls: Akhilesh announces alliance with uncle Shivpal's party

-
ALSO READ
'Mission UP' in mind, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav embarks on cycle yatra
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Akhilesh Yadav focuses on small outfits
Uttar Pradesh will witness democratic revolution in 2022: Akhilesh Yadav
Children dying of dengue but Yogi claiming 'all is well': Akhilesh
Extortion racket link behind killing of Kanpur businessman: Akhilesh Yadav
-
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday announced alliance with his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia).
The announcement came after a meet between the SP chief and Shivpal at the latter's residence in the afternoon.
"Met national president of PSPL and finalised alliance. The SP's policy to take along regional parties is strengthening the party and take SP and its allies towards victory," Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi after the meeting.
Hundreds of supporters of both parties gathered outside Shivpal's residence raising slogan "Chacha-Bhatija zindabad".
SP founder Mulayam SIngh Yadav was present at Shivpal's residence before Akhilesh reached there, SP sources said.
The relationship between uncle and nephew had gone sour in 2016 with the sacking of Shivpal by Akhilesh when he was Chief Minister.
Akhilesh became the SP President in Jan 2017 and Shivpal formed his own party.
Reacting to the meet, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya earlier said it will not impact BJP's prospects in the polls.
"BJP is going to form majority government again in 2022 by winning over 300 seats. Whether there was a meeting of 'Chacha' Bhatija' or 'Bua' Bhatija' or SP or Congress or all of them, only lotus (BJP's election symbol) will bloom," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU