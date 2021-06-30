Uttar Pradesh will witness democratic revolution in 2022: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party supremo on Wednesday asserted that there were will be a democratic revolution in in 2022 against the current "disruptive" and "negative"

Assembly elections in are scheduled in 2022.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "United against today's disruptive, conservative, negative politics, new of exploited, neglected, oppressed, humiliated, dalit, oppressed, deprived, poor, farmers, workers, women and youth is taking birth".

"In 2022, there will be no election in UP, there will be a democratic revolution," the former chief minister said.

The SP chief has exuded confidence that his party would win 350 seats out of the total 403 seats in the assembly, claiming people are against the BJP government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)