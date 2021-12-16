UP polls: Alliance speculation stoked with Akhilesh-Shivpal meet

-
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday met his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav at his residence here fuelling speculation of their joining hands once again before the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.
Akhilesh reached Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder's residence in the afternoon and had closed door talks with him for about 40 minutes.
Hundreds of supporters of both parties gathered outside Shivpal's residence raising slogan "Chacha-Bhatija zindabad".
SP founder Mulayam SIngh Yadav was present at Shivpal's residence before Akhilesh reached there, SP sources said.
Though there is no official word regarding the meeting by the two parties, it assumes significance ahead of the assembly polls.
While Akhilesh is insisting that he would give due honour to his "uncle" and his partymen, Shivpal has in the past announced he is even ready to merge his party with the SP.
The relationship between uncle and nephew had gone sour in 2016 with the sacking of Shivpal by Akhilesh when he was Chief Minister.
Akhilesh became the SP President in Jan 2017 and Shivpal formed his own party.
Reacting to the meet, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the meeting will not impact BJP's prospects in the polls.
"BJP is going to form majority government again in 2022 by winning over 300 seats. Whether there was a meeting of 'Chacha' Bhatija' or 'Bua' Bhatija' or SP or Congress or all of them, only lotus (BJP's election symbol) will bloom," he said.
