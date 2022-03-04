UP polls: SP, BSP wiped out in six phases, says Amit Shah in Ghazipur rally

-
ALSO READ
Assembly polls: BSP will make people return to Uttar Pradesh, says Mayawati
A BJP 'vistarak': Satyam Singh Chauhan, vital link between party and voters
BSP supremo Mayawati announces two candidates for western UP
Why is BJP on inauguration spree ahead of elections in UP, asks BSP
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said it has been clear after the first six phases that the BJP is winning the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls while the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have been completely wiped out from the state.
Addressing an election rally in Jangipur, Ghazipur, Shah said, "In Uttar Pradesh, six phases of elections are over. After these phases, it is clear that SP and BSP have been wiped out. In UP again, BJP will form the government by getting over 300 seats."
Listing the works done by the incumbent BJP government, Shah said that they freed the state from the clutches of criminals and mafia.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adiytanath, Shah said BJP provided houses to the poor "by freeing the land worth Rs 2,000 crores from the possession of the mafia."
"The work of reducing crime in Uttar Pradesh has been done under the BJP government," he asserted.
"Earlier in Uttar Pradesh, there was no electricity in the houses of the poor. Yogi ji's government has done the work of providing electricity in Uttar Pradesh for 18 to 24 hours. Today electricity is reaching the houses of the poor. This change has come under the BJP government," he said.
Shah also said that for the "first time after independence, the welfare of the poor has been done in the PM Modi government."
With BJP retaining its power, Shah assured of making Uttar Pradesh the number one state of the country.
A total of 54 Assembly seats across nine districts including Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra, will go to polls in the seventh and final phase on March 7.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU