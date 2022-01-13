BSP supremo Mayawati announces two candidates for western UP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo on Thursday announced two candidates, including former Congressman Imran Masood's brother, for western Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming polls.

In a tweet, the chief announced Salman Sayeed as the party's candidate from Charthawal and Noman Masood from Gangoh Assembly constituencies.

"Salman Sayeed, son of former Uttar Pradesh home minister Saiduzzaman, met the president late on January 12 and joined the after quitting the Congress. Sayeed has been fielded by the BSP as its candidate from Charthawal," tweeted in Hindi.

In a related tweet, she wrote, "Noman Masood, nephew of former union minister Rashid Masood and brother of Imran Masood also joined the BSP yesterday (Wednesday) leaving the Lok Dal. The BSP chief has made him the candidate of her party from Gangoh Assembly seat."



Imran Masood had recently quit the Congress and joined the Samajwadi Party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)