UP polls: Yogi distributes laptops but can't operate one, says Akhilesh

Taking a dig at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the CM is distributing laptops while he himself doesn't know to operate one.
Yadav, while addressing an election rally in Ayodhya, said, "The Samajwadi Party had built a Bhajan Sthal here. I have seen the bow of Lord Krishna. What will a government do which can't even make Lord Krishna's bow and arrows properly? 'Baba' Chief Minister was distributing laptops but he is unable to operate one himself."
He said that Yogi has only cheated the public in the state and added that he would wipe out the BJP save the mixed culture of Uttar Pradesh.
The SP chief promised 300 units of free electricity to the people in the state and a waiver of house tax.
While promising to increase the circle rate in Ayodhya, Yadav said, "If land in Ayodhya is taken by the government for development purposes, the circle rate would be increased and six times compensation will be given to the people."
Circle rate is the minimum value at which the sale or transfer of a plot, built-up house, apartment or commercial property can occur.
Polling for four phases has concluded and voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
