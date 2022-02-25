PM Modi, his friends 'broke backbone' of employment sector: Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
State polls: Plane charters lose out to FB, Google as campaigns go digital
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Observing road safety, virtually
UP Assembly polls: Here're the strategies and prospects of the main actors
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his friends have "broken the backbone" of India's employment.
Addressing an election rally in Amethi, the Wayanad MP said, "The backbone of India's employment sector has been broken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his friends. You'll see in the coming times, the youth of this country won't get employment, teach them however much you want. No one listened to me during COVID, but you saw bodies in Ganga."
As the first four phases of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have been completed and campaigning for the fifth phase is on, Rahul Gandhi finally hit the ground for electioneering in Amethi during the fifth phase of elections in the electorally crucial state.
The fifth phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 27 when 60 assembly constituencies will go to the polls.
Questioning the government's policies over not providing employment opportunities to the people, he said, "Why doesn't he (PM) talk about employment in his (election) speeches. When he comes to Uttar Pradesh, then why doesn't he tell the youth of the state that he will give them employment opportunities? Why doesn't he say that in 2014 he promised to give employment opportunity and how many people he gave employment to and in the coming times, he will give more employment to people."
In the backdrop of employment promises in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress MP further accused the Prime Minister of lying.
"When they (BJP) say nothing happened in our 70 years, they actually meant nothing happened for Ambani, Adani in these 70 years... remember, India's biggest billionaires do not give employment, small shopkeepers, traders, and farmers do," said Rahul Gandhi while slamming the government for not doing enough for the common man.
He also said that the Prime Minister promised to double farmers' income. "And then he implemented three black laws," he added.
The aim of these three (now repealed) agricultural laws, the Congress MP said is to "snatch away what the farmers are getting and give it to India's top billionaires."
With the first three phases of seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections over and campaigning having ended for the fourth phase also, Rahul Gandhi finally hit the ground for electioneering in Amethi during the fifth phase of elections in the electorally crucial state.
The campaigning for the fifth phase of the election will end today. The fifth phase of the elections, which is scheduled to be held on February 27. In this phase, 60 Uttar Pradesh assembly seats across 11 districts including Amethi, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Barabanki, Chitrakoot, Gonda, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Shrawasti and Sultanpur are scheduled to go to polls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU