Yogi getting my telephones tapped, alleges SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

-
ALSO READ
Custodial deaths on rise under 'Thoko Raaj': Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi govt
Extortion racket link behind killing of Kanpur businessman: Akhilesh Yadav
Children dying of dengue but Yogi claiming 'all is well': Akhilesh
I-T raid at Akhilesh Yadav's close aide Jainendra Yadav's premises
Akhilesh trying everything to come back to power in UP, says BJP
-
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of getting his telephones tapped and listening to his talks every evening.
Yadav made the allegation while dubbing Adityanath as the most anupyogi' (useless) chief minister and seeking to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll formula UP+Yogi=Upyogi, aimed at asserting the utility of the Adityanath government for UP's growth.
A day after a string of Income Tax Department's raids and searches at some SP leaders' offices and residences, Yadav also alleged that wary of its impending defeat in the upcoming assembly elections, the BJP government would be misusing various enforcement agencies more and more to persecute SP leaders in days to come.
"All our telephonic conversations have been heard. This 'anupyogi' chief minister himself listens to the recordings of some people every evening," Yadav alleged.
He also asked reporters to remain alert, if you are speaking to me."
The entire country knows that whenever the BJP is about to lose an election in any state, the frequency of the misuse of various enforcement agencies by the BJP rises, alleged UP's former Chief Minister Yadav.
"The BJP is following the Congress' way. Like Congress, it is rearing to use the central agencies to instil fear (rival among political parties), said Yadav.
Seeing the atmosphere in the state, I can say that the Yogi government will not last, The people have made up their mind for a 'yogya' (able) government, said Yadav.
No government could be more 'anupyogi' (useless) than this government, It has ruined Uttar Pradesh," he asserted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU