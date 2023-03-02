Vote for progress and stability, says PM Modi on BJP win in Tripura

-
ALSO READ
President Murmu flags off first Kolkata-Agartala express train from Tripura
Amit Shah to arrive in Tripura to flag off two rath yatras of BJP today
Poll official suspended for 'defacing' PM Modi's photo in Tripura
Exit of 5 MLAs jolt for Tripura BJP ahead of assembly polls: Manik Sarkar
BJP to take out rath yatra in Tripura ahead of assembly polls from Jan 1
-
Prime Minister Narednra Modi on Thursday said the BJP's win in Tripura is a vote for progress and stability and asserted that the party's government in the state will continue to boost its growth trajectory.
Thanking people of the state, he added, "I am proud of all Tripura BJP karyakartas for their spectacular efforts at the grassroots."
With the NDPP-BJP alliance set to retain power in Nagaland, Modi thanked people for giving the alliance another mandate to serve the state.
He tweeted, "The double engine government will keep working for the state's progress. I laud our party workers for their hardwork which ensured this result."
In his tweet on the Meghalaya polls, he said, "Grateful to all those who have supported the BJP in the assembly polls."
"We will keep working hard to enhance the development trajectory of Meghalaya and focus on empowering the people of the state. I am also thankful to our party workers for the effort they put," the prime minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 20:06 IST