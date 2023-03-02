BJP-IPFT gets majority in 60-member assembly, returns to power in Tripura

The BJP-IPFT alliance won 31 seats in the 60-member assembly, securing its return to power in the northeastern state for the second time in a row.

According to the Election Commission website, the bagged 30 seats while the Indigenous People's Front of (IPFT) got one. The saffron party is leading in two more seats as results of 57 seats were declared on Thursday.

The BJP's victory was expected We were eagerly waiting for it. Our responsibility has been increased with the decisive mandate, outgoing Chief Minister Manik Saha, who won from Town Bardowali defeating his nearest Congress rival Ashish Kumar Saha by 1,257 votes.

