BJP-IPFT gets majority in 60-member assembly, returns to power in Tripura

-
ALSO READ
Exit of 5 MLAs jolt for Tripura BJP ahead of assembly polls: Manik Sarkar
Tripura: Another MLA of BJP ally IPFT resigns, may join Tipra Motha
BJP says will retain alliance with IPFT in 2023 Tripura assembly polls
Ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha, except Greater Tipraland: BJP
President Murmu flags off first Kolkata-Agartala express train from Tripura
-
The BJP-IPFT alliance won 31 seats in the 60-member Tripura assembly, securing its return to power in the northeastern state for the second time in a row.
According to the Election Commission website, the BJP bagged 30 seats while the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) got one. The saffron party is leading in two more seats as results of 57 seats were declared on Thursday.
The BJP's victory was expected We were eagerly waiting for it. Our responsibility has been increased with the decisive mandate, outgoing Chief Minister Manik Saha, who won from Town Bardowali defeating his nearest Congress rival Ashish Kumar Saha by 1,257 votes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 18:00 IST