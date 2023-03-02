Lacks few seats for majority, will decide way forward after results: Sangma

National People's Party (NPP) president and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said that the party is still short of a few seats for the majority and will wait for the final results before deciding on the way forward.

Party spokesperson Ampareen Lyngdoh said although no decision was taken till now on alliance partners, the ruling party will have to seek the support of others to return to power for the second time in a row.

The decision on this is likely to be taken by Thursday, she said.

The NPP has won 16 seats and is leading in nine others as counting of votes polled in the February 27 is underway. The UDP is winning in nine seats and is leading in two, while the BJP is ahead in three constituencies till 4 pm.

Though the state has a 60-member assembly, polling was held in 59 seats as a candidate in one constituency died.

"I thank the people of our state for having voted for our party. We are grateful to them. We are still short of the numbers and are waiting for the final results, after which we will decide on the way forward," the CM, who is leading by 2,830 votes in the South Tura seat, said.

Sangma had held a meeting with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati after exit polls predicted a hung assembly in .

There is a high possibility that earlier alliance partners will come together, Lyngdoh said when asked if the NPP will ally with the BJP.

The NPP led the outgoing government in alliance with parties such as the UDP, BJP, NCP and others. However, each of the parties fought separately.

