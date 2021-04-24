WB polls: EC reviews enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines during campaigning

-
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday reviewed enforcement of COVID guidelines during campaigning in West Bengal where two remaining phases of assembly elections are to take place next week.
A poll panel spokesperson said the EC top brass reviewed the enforcement of COVID guidelines with West Bengal chief secretary, police chief, health secretary and Kolkata police commissioner.
The CEC directed them to ensure strict action under state and national disaster management laws for COVID-complaint behaviour.
The meet comes a couple of days after the poll panel placed a ban on roadshows and foot marches, and placed a cap on the number of persons attending public meetings to 500.
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday had expressed dissatisfaction with the ECI over enforcement of COVID-19 health safety norms during the ongoing West Bengal assembly election process, including campaigning.
West Bengal on Friday registered the highest single-day spike of 12,876 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,13,780, the state health department said in a bulletin.
The death toll also went up to 10,825 with 59 fresh fatalities, it added.
