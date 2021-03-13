WB polls: Lotus will bloom in every corner of Bengal, says Anurag Thakur

-
New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Friday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Nandigram is going to defeat West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the lotus will blossom in every nook and cranny of West Bengal in the upcoming state Assembly poll.
"Suvendu Adhikari Ji is going to win from Nandigram and Mamta is going to face defeat. Not only this, but lotus is going to bloom in every corner of West Bengal," Thakur told ANI.
On TMC's allegations of 'BJP conspiracy' behind attack on Mamata, Thakur said that it is natural for Mamata Banerjee to fear her impending defeat and to see all leaders leave one after the other, adding that the politics of appeasement is also coming to an end.
Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's remarks about people losing faith in India's democracy, the Minister said, "The party which the people of the country gave chance to rule for years is questioning democracy because their own credibility is ending. Rahul Gandhi calls North Indians as fools. This is the reason why Congress is marginalised.
Earlier in the day, two days after Banerjee suffered an injury in Nandigram, Trinamool Congress delegation of six MPs in a formal complaint to the Election Commission alleged a "deep rooted BJP conspiracy" behind the attack and asked for an "immediate and unbiased" investigation into the same.
