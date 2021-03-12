WB polls: No question of competition, says Suvendu before filing nomination

There is no question of any competition in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Friday.

"I hope to receive blessings from the people. I am confident people will support BJP and bring it to power for real development in West Bengal. There is no question of any competition," Adhikari told ANI.

He further said, "The BJP won 18 parliamentary seats in 2019 and it will form a strong government this time with a huge margin."

Later in the day, the BJP leader filed his nomination from the Nandigram seat for the upcoming polls, the same seat that will be contested by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of the state will end on May 30 this year.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)