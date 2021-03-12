WB polls: No question of competition, says Suvendu before filing nomination

-
ALSO READ
After polls are announced, law and order become responsibility of EC: TMC
West Bengal polls: Mamata files nomination from Nandigram assembly seat
Bengal polls: BJP to make inroads but TMC will prevail, predict two surveys
Day not far when country will be named after Narendra Modi: Mamata
TMC faces fresh spate of defections; 5 sitting MLAs, other leaders join BJP
-
There is no question of any competition in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday.
"I hope to receive blessings from the people. I am confident people will support BJP and bring it to power for real development in West Bengal. There is no question of any competition," Adhikari told ANI.
He further said, "The BJP won 18 parliamentary seats in 2019 and it will form a strong government this time with a huge margin."
Later in the day, the BJP leader filed his nomination from the Nandigram seat for the upcoming polls, the same seat that will be contested by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of the state will end on May 30 this year.
The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.
A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU