EC seeks more details from Bengal chief secy on Mamata incident: Report

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal polls: Mamata files nomination from Nandigram assembly seat
Day not far when country will be named after Narendra Modi: Mamata
After polls are announced, law and order become responsibility of EC: TMC
Bengal polls: BJP to make inroads but TMC will prevail, predict two surveys
TMC faces fresh spate of defections; 5 sitting MLAs, other leaders join BJP
-
The West Bengal chief secretary on Friday submitted a report to the Election Commission on the injuries sustained by Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee but the poll panel has sought more details by Saturday evening, sources said.
Banerjee fell down and sustained injuries on her left leg and waist after she was allegedly pushed by unidentified people while she was campaigning in Nandigram assembly segment on Wednesday evening after filing her nomination from the constituency.
Following the incident, the EC had sought reports from Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, special observer Ajay Nayak and special police observer Vivek Dube by Friday evening.
The sources said the Commission has now sought more details from the West Bengal chief secretary as the report was not comprehensive enough.
The chief secretary has been asked to submit fresh details by Saturday evening, they said.
Since the two observers were travelling on Friday, they have sought time tlll Saturday evening to submit their report.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU