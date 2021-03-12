EC seeks more details from Bengal chief secy on Mamata incident: Report

The West Bengal chief secretary on Friday submitted a report to the on the injuries sustained by Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader but the poll panel has sought more details by Saturday evening, sources said.

Banerjee fell down and sustained injuries on her left leg and waist after she was allegedly pushed by unidentified people while she was campaigning in Nandigram assembly segment on Wednesday evening after filing her nomination from the constituency.

Following the incident, the EC had sought reports from Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, special observer Ajay Nayak and special police observer Vivek Dube by Friday evening.

The sources said the Commission has now sought more details from the West Bengal chief secretary as the report was not comprehensive enough.

The chief secretary has been asked to submit fresh details by Saturday evening, they said.

Since the two observers were travelling on Friday, they have sought time tlll Saturday evening to submit their report.

