WB polls: TMC leader dies of Covid-19, wife files complaint against EC

The widow of Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Khardaha Kajal Sinha, who died of Covid-19 on April 25, has filed a complaint against the Election Commission.
Sinha's wife, Nandita, has accused Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain along with other officials of the poll panel of not ensuring the "safety of candidates or general public during the ongoing pandemic".
Sinha was the TMC candidate for the Khardaha constituency in North 24 Parganas, which underwent polling in the sixth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections.
Apart from Sinha, three other politicians including Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) candidate from Jangipur Assembly Constituency in Murshidabad Pradip Kumar Nandi, Congress candidate from Samsherganj in Murshidabad district Rezaul Haque and an independent candidate Samir Ghosh contesting from Baisnabnagar constituency of Malda district, died of COVID-19 during the assembly elections in the state.
The rapid upsurge of COVID-19 in the state had forced the Election Commission to prohibit roadshows, 'padyatras' and big public meetings in the state.
The Election Commission has also prohibited victory procession after the counting of votes of state assembly elections on May 2 in wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases.
Polling for phases 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of the state elections took place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22 and April 26 respectively. Polling for the final phase is being held on Thursday while the counting of votes will take place on Saturday.
