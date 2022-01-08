Assembly elections: EC to announce poll schedule for 5 states at 3.30 pm

-
ALSO READ
ECI team on 3-day visit to Uttar Pradesh to review poll preparedness
EC to provide postal ballot facility to 80+, Covid suspects in Manipur
Law & order in Manipur tremendously improved under BJP rule: HM Shah
Election Commission meets CEOs of 5 states due for polls early next year
Big challenge for BJP in 2022 to save Gujarat; win Uttar Pradesh again
-
The Election Commission will announce the dates for assembly polls in five states at 3.30 pm Saturday.
The poll body has convened a press conference in which it will declare the schedule for the polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur
While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU