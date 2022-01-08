Assembly elections: EC to announce poll schedule for 5 states at 3.30 pm

The Election Commission will announce the dates for assembly polls in five states at 3.30 pm Saturday.

The poll body has convened a press conference in which it will declare the schedule for the polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur



While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)