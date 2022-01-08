JUST IN
Public gatherings restricted to 100 people in Goa, says CM Pramod Sawant
Business Standard

Assembly elections: EC to announce poll schedule for 5 states at 3.30 pm

The Election Commission will announce the dates for assembly polls in five states at 3.30 pm Saturday.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Election Commission
The poll body has convened a press conference in which it will declare the schedule for the polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur

While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March.

First Published: Sat, January 08 2022. 12:07 IST

