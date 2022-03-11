Yogi chairs last meeting of outgoing cabinet, thanks UP people for support

-
ALSO READ
Fought hard but failed to send Adityanath 'back to Gorakhpur': Akhilesh
Adityanath shaken by SP-RLD alliance, isolated in his own party: Akhilesh
Assembly polls: SP-led alliance to form govt in UP, says Akhilesh Yadav
If Akhilesh's alliance wins UP, Modi govt can be toppled in 2024: Mamata
Virat Kohli thanks outgoing India support staff for their contribution
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday chaired the last meeting of his outgoing cabinet and thanked people for extending their support to the BJP in the just-concluded Assembly elections.
The BJP and its alliance partners bagged 273 of 403 Assembly seats in the elections, the results of which were announced on Thursday.
The Samajwadi Party-led coalition bagged 125 seats.
The chief minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and guidance, an official spokesman said.
Later, Adityanath went to the Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Anandiben Patel, the spokesman said.
The cabinet passed a resolution stressing that people have not only expressed confidence in the policies of the BJP but also paved the way for forming its government once again by giving a sweeping majority, the spokesman said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU