Bhagwant Mann to meet Kejriwal in Delhi, invite him for oath ceremony

-
ALSO READ
AAP MP Mann claims BJP leader offered money, cabinet berth to join party
Bhagwant Mann is AAP's chief minister candidate for Punjab assembly polls
Bhagwant Mann to meet AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi
Kejriwal to visit Punjab from Dec 30 to Jan 1 ahead of assembly polls
Punjab polls: Over 21.4 million voters to decide fate of 1,304 candidates
-
After AAP's historic win in the Punjab Assembly polls, party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann will visit Delhi on Friday to meet Chief Minister and party convener Arvind Kejriwal and invite him for the oath taking ceremony.
Of the 117-member Assembly, the AAP won 92 seats. The party is prepping up to make the victory celebration a memorable event.
The oath-taking ceremony will be organised in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's native village Khatkar Kalan.
During campaigning, the party sought votes in the name of Bhagat Singh, and Bhagwant Mann is also his follower.
For the first time, the AAP will be making a government in a full state. The oath-taking ceremony will be held in a day or two.
After the historic win in the polls, Bhagwant Mann had said that he will take the oath in Khatkar Kalan.
Kejriwal could also hold a meeting with the newly elected legislators of Punjab.
--IANS
ptk/svn/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU