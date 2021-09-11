'RRR' delayed again, makers waiting for 'world cinema markets' to open

-
ALSO READ
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
Mission Impossible 7, Top Gun 2 delayed as Paramount shuffles release dates
Badminton World Federation cancels India Open, Hyderabad Open
1 to go: Djokovic beats Zverev, enters US Open final; nears year Grand Slam
Le grand retour tennis: Roger Federer wins return to Paris, Slam action
-
The release of filmmaker SS Rajamouli's ambitious movie "Rise Roar Revolt" ("RRR") has been postponed as theatres remain closed in many parts of the country and world territories.
Directed by Rajamouli, the Telugu-language film is a fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century, featuring Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju and NT Rama Rao Jr as Kumaram Bheem.
The makers completed shooting of "RRR" by August end and had earlier said that the post-production work was moving at a brisk pace.
The magnum opus was scheduled for a theatrical release on October 13.
In a social media post on Saturday on the official Twitter page of "RRR", the makers announced that even though the post production is almost complete, the release of the movie has been postponed till cinema markets are "up and running" across the world.
"Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October 21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed.
"We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running," the tweet read.
The film exhibition sector, which was severely impacted due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, slowly getting back on its feet with theatres reopening in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Some states such as Maharashtra haven't yet consented, but Delhi has allowed theatres to function at 50 per cent capacity.
The principal photography of "RRR" commenced in November 2018.
The shooting of the period-action movie was affected twice owing to the pandemic that hit India in March 2020 and then in May this year due to the second wave of COVID-19.
The film, which also features Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles, is produced by DVV Entertainments.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor