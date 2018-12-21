All the Prime Minister's Men who took Bollywood's woes to Narendra Modi

Who: For the second time in three months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with a group of delegates from the film industry to discuss its role in the country’s development.

As has been customary in each event involving the Prime Minister, several photographs were clicked and shared online, quickly bringing to notice the fact that this panel had in fact been a “manel” — composed of men alone. Present, among at least 18 members, were such prominent Hindi film directors, producers, and actors as Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Ajay Devgn and Prasoon ...