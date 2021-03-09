BAFTAS: Indian actor Adarsh Gourav nominated for role in 'The White Tiger'

-
Indian actor Adarsh Gourav has bagged the leading actor BAFTA nod for his performance in the Netflix film "The White Tiger", the British Academy announced on Tuesday.
The movie, an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel of the same name, marks the first lead role for Gourav, known for his appearance in "My Name is Khan", "Mom" and Netflix series "Leila".
The English language film is directed by Ramin Bahrani.
Bahrani, known for "Fahrenheit 451" and "99 Homes", has also received a BAFTA nomination in the adapted screenplay category.
Gourav's Balram is the movie's protagonist, who works as a driver for Ashok, a wealthy businessman, played by Rajkummar Rao.
From being ridiculed by his employers for his underprivileged background and forcing him to take the fall for a crime he didn't commit, the film charts Balram's journey to becoming a successful entrepreneur.
The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mahesh Manjrekar and Vijay Maurya.
Gourav will compete against award season favourites Riz Ahmed for "Sound Of Metal" and late Chadwick Boseman for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and Mads Mikkelsen for the Danish language film "Another Round".
Veteran British actor Anthony Hopkins ("The Father") and French actor Tahar Rahim ("The Mauritanian") are also nominated in the leading actor category.
The BAFTA awards ceremony will be held on April 11.
