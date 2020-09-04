Character of Batman thrives on reinterpretation: Christopher Nolan

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan says reinterpretation is necessary to do justice to the character of on the big screen.

To comic books aficionados, Nolan is best known for his "Dark Knight" trilogy, starring Christian Bale as the caped crusader.

His three films -- " Begins" (2005), "The Dark Knight" (2008) and "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012) were all lauded by critics and raked in big numbers at the global box office.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the director said that he believes the superhero character "thrives" on a director's vision and how he executes it.

"One of the first things I learned when we went to talk to the DC guys before ' Begins' is the character of Batman thrives on reinterpretation," Nolan said.

"Each generation creates its own version. That's what keeps the legend so sort of fresh in a way," he added.

Before Nolan, filmmakers like Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher tackled the superhero character through films.

The DC hero will once again be seen on the big screen with actor Robert Pattinson playing the role in filmmaker Matt Reeves' "The Batman".

Nolan, who directed Pattinson in his latest feature "Tenet", believes the actor will do a great job with the part.

"Having worked with Rob, I can say with total confidence that he can do absolutely anything he sets his mind to. And I could not be more excited to see what he does with Batman," the filmmaker said.

"The Batman" will feature a star-studded cast of Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

The film is scheduled to be released in October 2021.

