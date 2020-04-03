JUST IN
The show must stream on: Media firms ensure connectivity in lockdown
Business Standard

Punyakoti: Old tale turned into 1st full length animation film in Sanskrit

Seven years ago, Ravishankar Venkateswaran heard a story from a colleague during a bus ride near Bengaluru. Obsessed with it, he releases the film online on March 25, 2020 in US and Canada

Indira Kannan 

Seven years ago, Ravishankar Venkateswaran, then an employee of Infosys, heard a story from a colleague during a bus ride to their campus near Bengaluru. It was the story of Punyakoti the cow, drawn from a well-known Kannada folk song called “Govina Haadu” (The Cow’s Song), which is in turn based on a story from the Mahabharata.

As he heard the narration, his mind rapidly added background, characters and locations. Ravishankar had long been obsessed with making an animation film, and he had found the story for his dream project. On March 25, 2020, which was Ugadi, ...

First Published: Fri, April 03 2020. 20:41 IST

