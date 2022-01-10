Comedian Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of 'Full House', dies aged 65

-
ALSO READ
Bank of Baroda posts net profit of Rs 1,208 cr in Q1; NII rises 16%
US Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98
Netflix, UNESCO join hands to celebrate India's diverse cultural heritage
SC asks Sebi to not take coercive steps against NDTV promoters
SC asks Sebi to respond to pleas of NDTV promoters against levy of penalty
-
Bob Saget, a comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom Full House, has died, according to authorities in Florida.
He was 65.
The Orange County, Florida, sheriff's office was called on Sunday about an unresponsive man in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to a sheriff's statement on Twitter.
The man was identified as Robert Saget" and death was pronounced at the scene, the statement said, adding that detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.
A #BobSaget" concluded the tweet.
Saget was in Florida as part of his I Don't Do Negative Comedy Tour", according to his Twitter feed.
His publicist didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Saget was also the long-time host of America's Funniest Home Videos.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor