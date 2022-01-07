Music composer Vishal Dadlani, actor Kubbra Sait test positive for Covid

-
-
Music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani and actor Kubbra Sait on Friday revealed their coronavirus diagnosis on their respective social media handles.
Taking to Instagram, Dadlani shared a picture of his COVID-19 test-strip and urged everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.
"This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful," the 48-year-old musician wrote.
Dadlani said he contracted the virus despite following necessary COVID-19 guidelines.
"Sadly, despite every precaution, I've tested Covid Positive. At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know," he added.
"Sacred Games" star Sait shared the news of her COVID-19 diagnosis on her Instagram Stories.
"First and foremost #maskup. Second of first, tested positive with mild/ asymptomatic Covid-19. If you were in contact with me, please run a home test... (so that we don't burden the already testing system).
"I haven't still received the results from the lab, it's been 36 hours. Else better stay indoors and take a break. You may not even realise you're a carrier (at this stage)," the 38-year-old actor posted.
Mumbai reported 20,181 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and four more patients succumbed to the disease, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
