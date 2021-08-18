Consumers prefer bundling of OTT, communication services: Report

Around 79 per cent Indian consumers prefer bundling of video streaming, entertainment and communication services, according to an Amdocs-Vanson Bourne report.

An Amdocs statement said that the next generation of bundles will still allow consumers to control key aspects such as subscription management, and user settings will be controlled centrally for an added level of privacy.

Around 73 per cent consumers prefer multiple video streaming platforms.

Around 76 per cent of all surveyed consumers expect to add to their current subscriptions with the most likely being video streaming services, wellness and e-Health, and eLearning services. Consumers have explored the vast array of content and services available to them, discovering that there are plenty of offerings which stretch beyond the satellite/cable and video streaming status-quo.

"The pandemic has led to an increased consumption of media and entertainment services. Availability of multiple streaming options under one roof has resonated well with the comfort levels of consumers who are confined at home and lookout for new means of entertainment," said Raman Abrol, GM & Chief Commercial Officer, Amdocs Media.

"This is an exciting opportunity for service providers to give customers the option to bundle their services where they can access all their media and entertainment subscriptions in one place."

--IANS

rrb/sn/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)