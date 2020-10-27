Deepika Padukone most beautiful celebrity, Amitabh most respected: TIARA

-
The Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB), led by adman Sandeep Goyal, on Tuesday, released findings of its TIARA Research report, billed as a comprehensive study of Indian celebrities. Covering 64 attributes across image, personality and human factors, the study has arrived at a score for celebrities called the TIARA ratings. The latter is an acronym for Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect and Appeal.
According to the report, Deepika Padukone is India’s Most Beautiful. She scores 59.9 on the TIARA ratings. Padukone is ahead of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who leads the list of beautiful ladies in Bollywood, with a score of 45. In Television, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya top scores with 39.1 points. Cricketer Mithali Raj has been voted Most Beautiful among sports personalities.
Amitabh Bachchan is India’s Most Respected celebrity with a score of 90 points. Akshay Kumar is the most appealing with a score of 93.5, while Virat Kohli is the most trendy, the study says.
Deepika Padukone is also India’s Most Glamorous with a top score 60.3. In Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor are seen to have the highest glamour quotient. In television, Rannvijay Singh and Shilpa Shetty are top rated on glamour. In sports, Virat Kohli and Sania Mirza occupy the top ranks. As a couple, Virushka are most glamorous.
The field study for the report was done by Japanese research agency Rakuten covering 60,000 respondents across 23 cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.
Goyal says that 180 celebrities were covered as part of the study including 69 from Bollywood, 67 from television, 37 from sports and seven celebrity couples.
“Totally, there are over 100 data points that have been used in the analysis. This report, for the first time provides a DNA analysis of almost every prominent celebrity in the country. More importantly, our proprietary tools allow cross comparisons across celebrities, across attributes, across demographics, across cities, and more,” Goyal said.
The study can be used by brand owners, he said, who can compare multiple celebrities in consonance with their own lead attributes of brands, arriving at a ‘best-fit’ option for brand endorsements. Content houses and TV channels can also use the report to better understand real heroes in their usage in reel avatars, while celebrities can use the report when seeking endorsement deals.
