Google Doodle marks 101st birthday of noted poet, lyricist Kaifi Azmi

Today's celebrates Indian poet, songwriter and activist Kaifi Azmi's 101st birth anniversary. Born Syed Athar Hussain Rizvi in 1919 in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, Kaifi Azmi wrote his first poem at 11. He grew up to be inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's Quit India freedom movement of 1942 and later left for Mumbai to write for an Urdu newspaper. A Sahitya Akademi award and National award winner, Azmi graced the Indian film industry for decades with his lyrics and songs.

His legendary works such as Pakeezah’s soundtrack Chalte Chalte, Koi Yeh Kaise Bataye from Arth, Yeh Duniya Yeh Mehfil and his own poem Aurat have gone down as notable contributions in Urdu language and Hindi language.

Kaifi Azmi won numerous awards for his work, including three Filmfare Awards, the prestigious Padma Shri Award for Literature and Education and the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship, one of India's highest literary honours.

Kaifi Azmi is the father of Bollywood actress