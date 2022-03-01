Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2022: 'CODA' wins Best Picture

-
ALSO READ
Storm drenches Southern California with heavy rain; rescue efforts on
Heavy overnight rains leave 2 dead in submerged car in California
Hollywood workers reach deal on fresh contract, avert strike
Kanye West named suspect in alleged criminal battery investigation
Away we go: Delta to charter US athletes to Beijing Winter Olympics
-
The Hollywood Critics Association held its fifth annual awards on Monday in-person at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.
Sian Heder's 'CODA', which won for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the SAG Awards Sunday, took the top award for best picture, with Heder winning for adapted screenplay and Troy Kotsur winning for supporting actor, reports variety.com.
The HCA also honoured the cast of the film with a spotlight award, while the best cast ensemble award went to the cast of Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast'.
'Dune' led the evening with four awards, including the best director tie between Denis Villeneuve and 'Power of the Dog' helmer Jane Campion. Additional 'Dune' awards included best score for Hans Zimmer, best cinematography for Greig Fraser and best visual effects for Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Tristan Myles.
Other notable winners included Ariana DeBose for 'West Side Story', following her wins at the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards. Kristen Stewart and Andrew Garfield won awards for their performances in 'Spencer' and 'Tick, Tick Boom!', respectively.
"2021 was a year full of change in the world of cinema with a limited number of films being released theatrically and a seismic shift in the film landscape, which created an opportunity for many films to be seen by audiences worldwide," said HCA founder Scott Menzel.
"The Hollywood Critics Association is honoured to bestow this year's awards to some of the best in filmmaking as we hopefully move forward with a new normal and can continue to celebrate the film watching experience in theaters and at home. Congrats to all the winners and thank you for the magic you gave us this year."
--IANS
dc/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor