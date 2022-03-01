Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2022: 'CODA' wins Best Picture

The Critics Association held its fifth annual awards on Monday in-person at the Avalon in Los Angeles, California.

Sian Heder's 'CODA', which won for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the SAG Awards Sunday, took the top award for best picture, with Heder winning for adapted screenplay and Troy Kotsur winning for supporting actor, reports variety.com.

The HCA also honoured the cast of the film with a spotlight award, while the best cast ensemble award went to the cast of Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast'.

'Dune' led the evening with four awards, including the best director tie between Denis Villeneuve and 'Power of the Dog' helmer Jane Campion. Additional 'Dune' awards included best score for Hans Zimmer, best cinematography for Greig Fraser and best visual effects for Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Tristan Myles.

Other notable winners included Ariana DeBose for 'West Side Story', following her wins at the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards. Kristen Stewart and Andrew Garfield won awards for their performances in 'Spencer' and 'Tick, Tick Boom!', respectively.

"2021 was a year full of change in the world of cinema with a limited number of films being released theatrically and a seismic shift in the film landscape, which created an opportunity for many films to be seen by audiences worldwide," said HCA founder Scott Menzel.

"The Critics Association is honoured to bestow this year's awards to some of the best in filmmaking as we hopefully move forward with a new normal and can continue to celebrate the film watching experience in theaters and at home. Congrats to all the winners and thank you for the magic you gave us this year."

