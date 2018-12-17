In Pics: Catriona Elisa Gray of the Philippines crowned Miss Universe 2018

The fourth Miss Universe from The Philippines
The Philippines' Catriona Gray was named Miss Universe 2018 at a gala ceremony in Bangkok, besting contestants from 93 other countries and delighting her home country.
Gray is the fourth Filipina to be named Miss Universe. Celebrations were especially buoyant in Oas town in the northeastern province of Albay, from where Gray's Filipina mother hails.
The office of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was quick to congratulate the winner.
Miss Universe in the red dress
"when I was 13 my mom said she had a dream that I would win Miss Universe in a red dress."
The 24-year-old Gray wore a sparkling red dress, which she said was inspired by a volcano in the Philippines as she was handed the crown to the delight of a roaring crowd that generally favoured Southeast Asian contestants.
Miss Universe and beyond
The present and the former Miss Universe
She succeeds Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa. In the Philippines, pageants are a popular attraction, and Gray's countrymen cheered wildly and jumped for joy when she was declared the winner.
The top three "Empowered women"
Gray edged out first runner-up Tamaryn Green of South Africa and third-place Sthefany Gutierrez of Venezuela.
The top five contestants to the crown
The theme of the 67th Miss Universe pageant was "Empowered Women" and was judged by seven women including former pageant winners, businesswomen, and a fashion designer.
Steve Harvey and the right winner
The finale was again hosted by Steve Harvey who infamously announced the wrong winner in the 2015 contest.
Harvey joked briefly about the incident in exchanges with contestants and said "You all can't let that go" and "I'm still here."
A path-breaking event
This year's Miss Universe competition included the first-ever transgender contestant, Miss Spain Angela Ponce.
She said in a video presentation that it was not important for her to win but was more important for her "to be here."