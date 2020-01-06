JUST IN
Golden Globe: Joaquin wins Best Actor for Joker; 1917 bags best film prize
Business Standard

Golden Globes 2020 pics: Joaquin Phoenix Best Actor; full list of winners

The Golden Globes kickstart the awards season in Hollywood by recognising the best in both cinema and television

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Best director – film: Sam Mendes, 1917 and Best film – drama: 1917

Sam Mendes poses with his awards for Best Director - Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture - Drama for "1917"

 



 

Best actor in a film – drama: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best actress in a film – drama: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best film – musical or comedy: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best actress in a film – musical or comedy: Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best supporting actor in a film: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best actress in a TV series – drama: Olivia Colman, The Crown

Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV film: Patricia Arquette, The Act

Best song – film: I’m Gonna Love Me Again

Bernie Taupin and Elton John pose with their Best Original Song - Motion Picture award

 


 

 

Best TV series – musical or comedy: Fleabag

Best supporting actress in a film: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best film – animated: Missing Link

Arianne Sutner and Chris Butler pose with their Best Motion Picture - Animated award for "Missing Link."

 

 


 

 

 

Best screenplay – film: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Quentin Tarantino with his award

 

Best film – foreign language: Parasite

Bong Joon Ho poses with his Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language award for "Parasite."

 


 

 

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

16. Best actor in a film – musical or comedy: Taron Egerton, Rocketman 
 
17. Best score – film: Joker 
 
18. Best limited series or TV film:Chernobyl 

19. Best actress in a limited series or TV film: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon 

20. Best actor in a TV series – drama: Brian Cox, Succession 

21. Best TV series – drama: Succession

22. Best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV film: Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl 

23. Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy: Ramy Youssef, Ramy 

24. Best actor in a limited series or TV film: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

First Published: Mon, January 06 2020. 17:37 IST

