Golden Globes 2020 pics: Joaquin Phoenix Best Actor; full list of winners

Best director – film: Sam Mendes, 1917 and Best film – drama: 1917
Best actor in a film – drama: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best actress in a film – drama: Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best film – musical or comedy: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best actress in a film – musical or comedy: Awkwafina, The Farewell
Best supporting actor in a film: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best actress in a TV series – drama: Olivia Colman, The Crown
Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV film: Patricia Arquette, The Act
Best song – film: I’m Gonna Love Me Again
Best TV series – musical or comedy: Fleabag
Best supporting actress in a film: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best film – animated: Missing Link
Best screenplay – film: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
Best film – foreign language: Parasite
Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag