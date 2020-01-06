Golden Globes 2020 pics: Joaquin Phoenix Best Actor; full list of winners

Best director – film: Sam Mendes, 1917 and Best film – drama: 1917

Best actor in a film – drama: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best actress in a film – drama: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best film – musical or comedy: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best actress in a film – musical or comedy: Awkwafina, The Farewell

Best supporting actor in a film: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best actress in a TV series – drama: Olivia Colman, The Crown

Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV film: Patricia Arquette, The Act

Best song – film: I’m Gonna Love Me Again

Best TV series – musical or comedy: Fleabag

Best supporting actress in a film: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best film – animated: Missing Link

Best screenplay – film: Once Upon a Time in – WINNER

Best film – foreign language: Parasite

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag