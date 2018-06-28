'Incredibles 2' set to be most successful animated Hollywood film in India

Incredibles 2, the sequel to the 2004 movie The Incredibles, is inching its way to the top of the charts as the most successful animated movie at the Indian box office. Distributed by Disney India in the country, the film released on June 22 and made Rs 178.5 million in the first weekend of its release.

The film's opening ensures it top berth among the most successful animation films from Currently, the leader is Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016), which raked in Rs 221.2 million, followed by the second movie in the same franchise, Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011), at Rs 205.5 million. Currently, Incredibles 2 is on the fourth spot on the list, behind Angry Birds (2016), which made Rs 198 million at the Indian box office.

While live action films from have adopted localisation as a strategic tool while releasing movies in the country, the earliest adopter of the trend was the 2004 release of The Incredibles. It was the first time a studio got a leading Bollywood actor for the voice-over of Mr Incredible, the male lead in the movie.

Since then, studios have explored new languages to dub and release movies in, associated with different personalities for promotions, released trailers in multiple Indian languages, and collaborated with different brands to reach as many people in the audience as possible.

In the case of Incredibles 2, Disney India got Bollywood actor Kajol to voice Elastigirl/Helen, the leading lady in the franchise, who has a more significant role in the sequel.

Top four animated films in India

1. Kung Fu Panda 3 - Rs 221.2 million

2. Kung Fu Panda 2 - Rs 205.5 million

3. Angry Birds - Rs 198 million

4. - Rs 178.5 million (still running in theatres)

Source: Industry experts