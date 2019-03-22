Kesari thrusts a forgotten battle into popular consciousness: What it means

Havildar Ishar Singh has been rescued from the oblivion that he had been consigned to for more than a century. There are no photographs of the sergeant or the handful of Sikh soldiers he led at a small outpost in one of modern history’s bravest last stands.

A stone bust at his native village of Jhorran in Ludhiana district, too, lies in obscurity. However, with this week’s release of Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari, the memory of Ishar Singh and the other martyrs is being recast at a time when episodes from military history such as the Battle of Saragarhi are getting more attention ...