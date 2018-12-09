Knew right away Nick and Priyanka are a match made in heaven: Joe Jonas

Singer Joe Jonas says his brother Nick and his new wife are a ''match made in heaven''.

The DNCE frontman said he loves the way Nick feels for Priyanka.

"Seeing Nick's face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven," Joe told Entertainment Tonight.

The 29-year-old singer said he loved the amalgamation of cultures at the couple's recent wedding and admitted everyone was ''in tears'' throughout the ceremonies.

''My face hurts from smiling so much. The ceremonies themselves were so beautiful. The Indian ceremony, for me, was something new. We were all in tears," he added.

Priyanka and Nick exchanged wedding vows in a twin ceremony in Jodhpur, India on December 1 and 2.

The duo first got married as per Christian rituals and followed it up with a traditional Hindu wedding.

Joe attended the ceremonies with his fiancee, "Game of Thrones" star, Sophie Turner and other family members.