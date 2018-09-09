JUST IN
You are here: Home » Entertainment » News

Fahrenheit 11/9 turns up the heat on Trump, but with a muddled message
Business Standard

Nick Jonas spills the beans on his love story with Priyanka Chopra

"Our lives were kind of taking us in different places. People thought we were being coy, and so did we until we cut to now (and) we're engaged," Nick said.

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas attend the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Event held at Bethesda Terrace in Central Park during New York Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in New York. AP/PTI

Nick Jonas has opened up about his love story with Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and the singer says even though they just dated for a few months before getting engaged they knew "it was right".

The former Jonas Brothers band member shared the story during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

"Our lives were kind of taking us in different places... People thought we were being coy, and so did we until we cut to now (and) we're engaged," Nick said.

"The story sort of wrote itself. It was kind of immediate, and I think we just knew it was right and jumped right in. And we're very happy," he added.

Nick, 25, also shared some details on the couple's recent engagement celebrations in India. He described their Roka ceremony and said the two left the momentous occasion "full of joy."

After the host asked Nick to give Priyanka, 36, his best wishes, the singer pointed out that his fiancee was sitting in the audience.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 09 2018. 14:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements