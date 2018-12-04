Pic-Nick pics! When 'desi girl' Priyanka wed 'pardesi boy' Jonas in Jodhpur

Priyanka, Nick head to Delhi for their reception
Celebrating their love to dancing their heart out with family and friends
For the sangeet, the 'Quantico' star chose to wear Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gold and silver sequins saree. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies. While they exchanged vows in a Christian wedding on Saturday, a traditional Hindu ceremony took place on Sunday.
The filmy sangeet
Priyanka-Nick give 'an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness'
Actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas, shared their Mehendi ceremony pictures on social media with a heartfelt message about the coming together of two families, cultures and faiths. The duo said planning the wedding which was a blend of two different cultures was an amazing experience for both of them.
The happiest and prettiest bride!
All smiles as they kick-started the celebrations
On the other hand, Nick looked dapper in aqua bakhiya kurta. Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement in August during a trip to Mumbai, where their families gathered for festivities, including a Roka ceremony and a grand engagement bash.