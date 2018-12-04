Pic-Nick pics! When 'desi girl' Priyanka wed 'pardesi boy' Jonas in Jodhpur

Priyanka, Nick head to Delhi for their reception

Dressed in a bottle green saree, wearing sindoor (vermillion) and red 'chooda' (a set of bangles traditionally worn by newly-wedded women), Priyanka looked ethereal as she was snapped with husband Nick, who opted for a plain brown suit with white sneakers. The couple was smiling their hearts out as they posed for the paparazzi at the airport.

Celebrating their love to dancing their heart out with family and friends

For the sangeet, the 'Quantico' star chose to wear Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gold and silver sequins saree. and tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies. While they exchanged vows in a Christian wedding on Saturday, a traditional Hindu ceremony took place on Sunday.

The filmy sangeet

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' sangeet was a night full of colours, lights, fireworks and non-stop dancing. And, the actor who tied the knot with the American singer on Saturday, said the musical evening was a perfect start to "a lifetime of togetherness".Industrialist Mukesh Ambani along with his wife Nita Ambani and daughter Isha were also present for the couple's dreamy destination wedding.

Priyanka-Nick give 'an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness'

Actress and American singer Nick Jonas, shared their pictures on social media with a heartfelt message about the coming together of two families, cultures and faiths. The duo said planning the wedding which was a blend of two different cultures was an amazing experience for both of them.

The happiest and prettiest bride!

For her Mehendi ceremony, Priyanka wore a multi-hued organdy ensemble, designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Priyanka looked like a vision in the regal outfit inspired by a vintage collection. The bride completed her look with her hair worn in a soft bun decorated with roses and statement traditional jewellery.

All smiles as they kick-started the celebrations

